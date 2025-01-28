CWD Confirmed in Wild Deer in 2 New Minnesota Deer Permit Areas

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in wild deer in two new Minnesota deer permit areas.

Two adult male deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in two deer permit areas without previous confirmed cases of the disease. One adult deer was harvested in deer permit area 266 near Hawley in Clay County, and the other adult deer was harvested in deer permit area 701 near Greenfield in Hennepin County.

Both deer were harvested during the firearms deer season. The hunters submitted tissue samples via the DNR’s partner sampling program, which consists mostly of taxidermists.

DNR officials say this finding is concerning because it indicates possible new areas of CWD prevalance in wild deer where it hasn’t previously been detected. The closest CWD positive wild deer to the one detected near Greenfield is 31 miles from a positive in DPA 605, and the CWD positive wild deer near Hawley is roughly 54 miles from the nearest confirmed positive near Climax.

Following these detections, the Minnesota DNR will implement measures outlined in its CWD response plan, which calls for three consecutive years of testing to help determine the potential prevalence of the disease near the detections.