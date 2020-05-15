Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Officials Encourages Well Child Check Ups

Brad Hamilton — May. 15 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center officials released this statement today about “Well Child Check Up’s” during this pandemic:

Early in the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations were to focus well child care on children less than two years of age to ensure they did not fall behind on primary vaccinations. Recently the recommendations changed to resume well child care for all ages.  Cuyuna Regional Medical Center encourages and reminds parents that well child checks are still needed and important for healthy children. Visits are being resumed at CRMC’s physician clinics in a safe, reliable environment.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

