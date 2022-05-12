Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Hospice Program Awarded for Quality of Care

Mary BalstadMay. 12 2022

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Crosby was recently honored by being a Hospice Honors 2022 recipient. Caregivers recognized the medical center’s quality of care and constant improvement.

Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst, said, “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like CRMC and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria required a survey from October 2020 to September 2021 to be conducted. 24 quality indicators measured the performance of award recipients. CRMC’s Director of Home Care/Hospice Jennifer Wiedell says that the award displays the hard work of the hospital’s team, from the nurses to volunteers and the administrative team.

“All patients and families deserve high-quality medical care at the end of life, which is why we remain focused on supporting them in living each day to the fullest. Our team takes pride in providing the best possible patient experience, and we are honored to receive this award,” Wiedell said.

On the Medical Campus in Crosby, Hospice provides pain management, medical care, emotional or spiritual support for terminally ill patients, along with their families and loved ones.

