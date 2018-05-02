Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Wins Women’s Choice Award For 8th Consecutive Year

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 best hospitals for patient experience by the Women’s Choice Award. The award signifies that CRMC has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds for the eighth consecutive year.

According to a press release, “Patient experience is at the heart of healthcare and every day the physicians and staff at CRMC are providing extraordinary patient care,” said CEO Kyle Bauer. “CRMC is honored to receive this designation and to be lauded for our efforts by those for whom we provide care.”

The Women’s Choice Award collects survey data to used a weighted average to award the best hospitals for patient experience. When rating the experience the survey looks at effective communication with nurses and doctors, responsiveness to requests for help, pain management, explanation about medications before being administered, bathroom and room cleanliness and patient recommendation rating.

According to a press release, “This hospital was awarded because it is one of the best at treating their patients the way their patients want to be treated,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “Hospital choice is a critical decision, particularly for women, who make over 80 percent of healthcare decisions. Our designation makes it easier for them to choose a hospital where they and their families are more likely to have a better experience and outcome.”

CRMC is one of 400 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient experience in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.