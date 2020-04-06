Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Updates Restrictions

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 6 2020

This morning, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center released some new restrictions to the hospital in response to COVID-19:

-To further protect CRMC’s patients and staff from COVID-19, access to CRMC Crosby will be further restricted and everyone entering the facility will be required to be screened. Only the Main Entrance will be available between 4:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Clinic patients with respiratory symptoms are asked to use the Emergency Department entrance. Entrance B is available only for oncology and wound care patients from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Emergency Department entrance continues to be available 24/7.

-As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, CRMC is limiting access to its physician clinics to protect its patients, residents and staff. The Breezy Point Clinic’s new hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.  The Longville Clinic’s new hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

-All CRMC employees are now wearing masks while in the facility and donations of personal protective masks are needed to help conserve existing medical equipment for providers engaged in treating patients. Details on items needed and instructions are available at Facebook/Crosby cares.

-Supplies may be safely donated Tuesday and Thursday, April 7 and 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CRMC’s employee parking lot along Highway 210 in Crosby. When you come to donate items, remain in your vehicle. A staff member will come to you to safely accept your donation. Look for a tent and “donation” signage as you arrive. For answers to any donation questions or an alternative time to make a donation, please contact Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.podsiadly@cuyunamed.org or 218-545-4455.

