Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering COVID-19 Vaccines for Minnesotans 16 and Older

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 26 2021

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby is inviting Minnesotans age 16 and older to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

Patients will obtain their shot in their vehicle near a mobile unit in front of CRMC’s Business Support Services building across Highway 210 from the hospital’s main entrance. The drive-in will begin at the Heartwood Senior Living Community entrance near the intersection of Highways 210 and 31 and exit through CRMC’s employee parking lot onto 3rd Avenue Northeast near the Great River Eye Clinic.

Individuals must bring photo ID and an ink pen to sign a consent form. Those obtaining the vaccination will be asked to remain in their parked vehicle for 15 minutes so they may be monitored by medical personnel for any reaction. There will be no charge for the vaccine and insurance will not be billed.

Appointments are required and will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis by calling 218-545-4560 on Monday, March 29, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

