Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering Coronavirus Phone Screening

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is offering free phone screening with a nurse for coronavirus, COVID-19, to those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus.

The purpose of the screening is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes. It is not necessary to be a CRMC patient to use the service and receive the free screening.

CRMC implemented the phone screening based upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to quickly and safely assist patients with cough, fever, shortness of breath or other health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses will evaluate responses and provide patients with appropriate care recommendations or other instructions if needed.

To access the nurses, call 218-546-7000 anytime.

