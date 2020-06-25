Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Top 15 percent in Nation for Patient Experience

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the second consecutive year, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby was recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals for providing an outstanding patient experience.

CRMC was named among the top 15 percent of hospitals in America for outstanding patient experience by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

CRMC received the same award in 2019 for being among the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for outstanding patient experience.

A total of 424 hospitals received the 2020 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

As part of the analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance.

