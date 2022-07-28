Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named One Of The Elite Hospitals For Hip Replacement And Hip Fracture

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. News & World Report has released its best hospitals in the nation. At the top of that elite list was Cuyuna regional medical center located in Crosby. They achieved the highest rating possible for hip replacement and hip fracture and was listed as high performing.

The U.S. News & World Report gives out annual awards for specific programs like cardio vascular, general surgery & Orthopedics. This is made possible with CMS Data.

The report extracts the data from electronic health records and will then rank specific category’s such as hip replacements, hip fracture, and knee replacement.

One thing that sets them apart from all others, is their fellowship trained surgeons. Once these surgeons are done with Orthopedic training, they go to additional fellowship training. This can be anywhere from 12 to 18 months in a specific field of of Orthopedics.

They also have two robots specific to knee replacements and were one the 1st facilities acquire them in the United states.They can do clinical studies with the robot, hip navigation, and computer navigation that helps them line up all the parts for hip replacements and hip fractures.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center was also given a five star rating for their In-patient care.

They received this rating After patients have been discharged from the hospital through surveying. They were also recognized for their in patient unit, surgery area, and the ICU.

When a patient arrives, they not only get the best care but can expect to be doing what they once loved again. They are taken to surgery to have a hip, knee or hip fracture replaced to get back their quality of life that they had prior to that decrease in function.

Betty Holman shared, “We have been so blessed to be here in this community. We would never move anywhere else because it is top of the line. I have never had one single doctor i didn’t feel confident with.

From an executive level, surgery, and scheduling an appointment. You will have a staff who cares in you from a personal level.

The U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center was just 1 of 4 who earned a 5 star rating in all procedures and conditions of a hospital.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today