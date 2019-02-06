Lakeland PBS
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named A Top Hospital In Emergency Care

Anthony Scott
Feb. 5 2019
The Women’s Choice Award® has named Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) as one of America’s best hospitals for emergency care. The award signifies that CRMC is in the top 8.4 percent of 3,726 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services.

The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique in that it combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several processes of care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including time to admission, time from admission to room, and door to diagnosis.

Criteria for selecting CRMC as one of America’s best also included the average time before outpatients with chest pain or a possible heart attack received an ECG, and the average time patients with broken bones had to wait before getting pain medication.  Awarded hospitals represent those with emergency departments with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country.

CRMC is one of 313 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for emergency care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award. 

“This award is extra special to us because in addition to meeting the strictest level of healthcare criteria distinguishing our team’s commitment to provide life-saving care in emergent situations, we earned it from our patients,” said Kyle Bauer, CEO of CRMC. “Only hospitals that achieve the highest level of patient satisfaction scores are eligible to earn the award . . . we are so proud that our patients recognized the quality of their overall ER experience.”

For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/ 

