Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby Set for Expansion

It was announced earlier today that the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby was approved for a 13 million dollar remodeling project.

The 32,000 square foot project is primarily focusing on expanding and moving Cuyuna’s orthopedic clinic. The project will use some of the under-utilized space of the Care Center, and they will be constructing an extension to the hospital. Once complete there will be several new exam rooms for their orthopedic and pain clinics, along with an entirely new clinic specializing in spinal care.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will be hiring more physicians as well as a spinal surgeon for the new space. The project is expected to take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

For project updates, visit cuyunamed.org.

To hear about why CRMC is expanding listen to Kyle Bauer the CEO of CRMC in the video below.