Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Encouraging Child Checkups

As regular medical checkups start again in Minnesota, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center officials want to ensure that community members will be safe, including children.

Officials want to remind parents that even through this pandemic, it’s important to have their healthy child participate in their regular checkup. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations were to focus well child care on children less than two years old to ensure they didn’t fall behind on primary vaccinations.

But recently, the recommendations changed to resume well child care for all ages. Visits are being resumed at CRMC, and officials are assuring the public that physician clinics are safe and reliable, as well as encouraging and reminding parents that checkups are still needed and important to a child’s health.

CRMC will continue to follow CDC guidelines closely for any future changes or adjustments.

