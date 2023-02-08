Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Earns Award for Excellence in Training

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Training Award. It was awarded by Home Care Pulse, a firm that deals with experience management for home care, to the home care businesses that consistently provide an outstanding level of staff education.

CRMC has invested heavily in their staff training, which they believe is especially important because they are working in patients’ homes. This creates different barriers than what staff members would have in a hospital or medical center. The goal is to provide patients and families with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their care and help keep people in their own homes, where they want to be.

The training provided to the nurses, therapists, and aids will help them be more confident in their abilities away from the comfort of medical facilities. They start with things as simple as hand hygiene and work their way up to more complex issues such as handling a patient with dementia. The training facility, aptly named “The Lab,” allows for training on high-risk, low-volume procedures that require extra practice. All this helps ensure they are providing patients with the best care possible.

CRMC says it’s ultimately about one thing, people, and that the more you invest in your people, the better results you will get with your patients. And when you’re in the business of taking care of people, that’s what matters most.

In addition to the award, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center also rates above the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid’s national standard for home and hospice care based on patient surveys.

