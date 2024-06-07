Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Celebrating 60 Years of Service

Crosby Memorial Park was packed to the brim Thursday evening for Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s 60th anniversary celebration. Those in attendance had the opportunity to enjoy live music, games, a dunk tank, and plenty of refreshments for Music in the Park.

Although CMRC’s newest facility is now 60 years old, you could never tell given the constant upgrades.

“We’ve done constant adding on to the organization … remodel upkeep, we have state-of-the-art equipment and those types of things,” said Cuyuna Regional Medical Center CEO Amy Hart. “And so other than the little bit of brick that we have exposed that shows where the 1960 hospital was, you wouldn’t know it was a 1960 hospital.”

But CRMC’s 60th anniversary isn’t only a reflection of the hospital, but the community that continues trusting its services.

“Our relationship with the community is extremely important and when we think of community, our community is much larger than just Crosby-Ironton,” Hart explained. “We have about 20% of the population that we serve comes from outstate Minnesota. People are traveling from the Cities to us just because of the services that they can receive and the type of care that they can get.”

Although the constant improvements to the hospital’s medicinal practices draws people in, what keeps them coming is how the CRMC staff treats its patients.

“People want to come here because of how they’re treated, not just medically, but how their heart and soul is treated and how their family is treated,” stated Hart. “And that’s why people come to us.”

Cuyana Regional Medical Center’s longevity is not only a welcome sign for the Cuyana Range community, but for local medicine as a whole. And with many other local medical facilities struggling to stay afloat nowadays, CRMC is providing hope that trend will ultimately change.

Hart elaborated, “There are hospitals in other states that are closing left and right. In Minnesota, you’ve got smaller hospitals who are having to close services and so people are going to have to drive hours for, let’s say, obstetric care. We have a lot of services that all hospitals do, believe it or not, that we’re not paid for at all. But for the community, we need to be able to provide those services.”