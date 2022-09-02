Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Building New Nursing Home in Crosby

Lakeland News — Sep. 2 2022

Construction on a new state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar nursing home will in the next few months in Crosby.

The 45,000-square-foot care center will be built as an additional wing to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Heartwood Senior Living Community Campus. CRMC’s current Care Center was built in 1962, and officials say the facility doesn’t have much room for expansion. They also say it’s not very well centralized and that the hallways are longer, making it harder on residents and on staff.

“It just wasn’t designed in what we call now that neighborhood feel,” says Amy Hart, CRMC CEO. “It was more of a care center, where people came that maybe were a little bit more sick or needed more assistance.”

At the new center, things will be more compressed for better access to the dining room, exercise room, and other places.

The specific date on when construction will start is yet to be determined, but the public is invited to hear details on the new nursing home at a public forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 6:30 PM in Heartwood’s conference room.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Phase 3 of Highway 71 Construction Underway in Bemidji

Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project

MnDOT Proposes New Reconstruction Effort for Highway 197 in Bemidji

City of Ironton Growing with More Visitors, New Businesses

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.