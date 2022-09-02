Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Building New Nursing Home in Crosby

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Construction on a new state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar nursing home will in the next few months in Crosby.

The 45,000-square-foot care center will be built as an additional wing to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Heartwood Senior Living Community Campus. CRMC’s current Care Center was built in 1962, and officials say the facility doesn’t have much room for expansion. They also say it’s not very well centralized and that the hallways are longer, making it harder on residents and on staff.

“It just wasn’t designed in what we call now that neighborhood feel,” says Amy Hart, CRMC CEO. “It was more of a care center, where people came that maybe were a little bit more sick or needed more assistance.”

At the new center, things will be more compressed for better access to the dining room, exercise room, and other places.

The specific date on when construction will start is yet to be determined, but the public is invited to hear details on the new nursing home at a public forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 6:30 PM in Heartwood’s conference room.

