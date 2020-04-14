Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Asking For Donations

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 14 2020

As the national pandemic continues, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center needs donations of medical supplies to help meet ongoing health care needs and conserve existing personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers who are engaged in the coronavirus response.

Especially needed are protective face masks since everyone entering the facility is now required to wear one. Even though the masks are laundered daily, supplies are running low. Also needed are disposable long-sleeved plastic gowns, non-plastic isolation gowns, N-95 masks, clear plastic face shields, safety goggles, and safety glasses.

Supplies may be safely donated Wednesday, April 15th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CRMC’s employee parking lot along Highway 210 in Crosby. When you come to donate items, remain in your vehicle. A staff member will come to you to accept your donation. Look for a tent and “donation” signage as you arrive.

For answers to any donation questions or an alternative time to make a donation, you can contact Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.podsiadly@cuyunamed.org .

