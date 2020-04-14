Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Asking For Donations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the national pandemic continues, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center needs donations of medical supplies to help meet ongoing health care needs and conserve existing personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers who are engaged in the coronavirus response.

Especially needed are protective face masks since everyone entering the facility is now required to wear one. Even though the masks are laundered daily, supplies are running low. Also needed are disposable long-sleeved plastic gowns, non-plastic isolation gowns, N-95 masks, clear plastic face shields, safety goggles, and safety glasses.

Supplies may be safely donated Wednesday, April 15th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CRMC’s employee parking lot along Highway 210 in Crosby. When you come to donate items, remain in your vehicle. A staff member will come to you to accept your donation. Look for a tent and “donation” signage as you arrive.

For answers to any donation questions or an alternative time to make a donation, you can contact Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.podsiadly@cuyunamed.org .

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today