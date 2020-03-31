Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Asking For Donations to Support Patients and Staff
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby has received a generous amount of donations from the community through their donation drop-off initiative. However, donations for face mask filters and hospital garments are still a high priority for the medical center.
Crosby residents have rallied around the medical center, providing hundreds of hand-sown masks, webcams, and appreciation cards to healthcare workers.
The next donation drop off will be Tuesday, March 31st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the medical center’s parking lot. Staff will be on hand to pick up donations so that residents don’t have to leave their vehicles. The public can visit cuyunamed.org to learn how to make and donate face masks and face mask filters.
