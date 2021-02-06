Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s Annual Ice Fishing Contest About to Kick Off
The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 17th annual Ice Fishing Contest kicks off Saturday, February 6.
Like the recent contest from the Brainerd Jaycees, you can fish on any lake in Minnesota and register on the FishDonkey app. What’s not similar is the weather, which will be about 30 degrees colder. If there’s an advantage to not having a mass gathering on Serpent Lakes, it’s that contestants can fish in comfort.
The event runs from noon to 3 PM. You can find the latest details on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s website.
