Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s Annual Ice Fishing Contest About to Kick Off

Lakeland News — Feb. 5 2021

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 17th annual Ice Fishing Contest kicks off Saturday, February 6.

Like the recent contest from the Brainerd Jaycees, you can fish on any lake in Minnesota and register on the FishDonkey app. What’s not similar is the weather, which will be about 30 degrees colder. If there’s an advantage to not having a mass gathering on Serpent Lakes, it’s that contestants can fish in comfort.

The event runs from noon to 3 PM. You can find the latest details on the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

