Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Releases Ice Fishing Contest Final Results

There were 86 contestants registered with 57 fish submitted using the FishDonkey app on Saturday during the 17th annual Ice Fishing Contest, according to a press release.

“This year’s contest was a huge success,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten. “Since the contest was held virtually, anglers were able to participate from the safety and comfort of their ice fishing houses, even in sub-zero temperatures. We look forward to hosting the traditional on-ice event in 2022 on Serpent Lake in Crosby.”

According to the release, the fish prize winners are:

Northern Pike:

1st – 29” Levi Jillson, Brainerd

2nd – 26.25” Kevin Gohman, Brainerd

3rd – 24.25” Keith Neumann, Deerwood.

Walleye:

1st – 17.5” Timmy Johnson, East Gull Lake

2nd – 11” Anthony Maule, Motley

3rd – 10.75” Jeremy Kidd, Big Lake

Crappie:

1st – 13” Levi Jillson, Brainerd

2nd – 12” Logan LeClair, Eagan

3rd – 12” Marvin Holmvig, Aitkin

Large Mouth Bass:

1st – 18” Troy Holcomb, Deerwood

2nd – 17” Tony Hochmayr, Lakeshore

3rd – 15.5” Joshua Towle, St. Cloud

