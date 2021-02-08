Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Releases Ice Fishing Contest Final Results

Nick UrsiniFeb. 8 2021

There were 86 contestants registered with 57 fish submitted using the FishDonkey app on Saturday during the 17th annual Ice Fishing Contest, according to a press release.

“This year’s contest was a huge success,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten. “Since the contest was held virtually, anglers were able to participate from the safety and comfort of their ice fishing houses, even in sub-zero temperatures. We look forward to hosting the traditional on-ice event in 2022 on Serpent Lake in Crosby.”

According to the release, the fish prize winners are:

Northern Pike:

  • 1st – 29” Levi Jillson, Brainerd
  • 2nd – 26.25” Kevin Gohman, Brainerd
  • 3rd – 24.25” Keith Neumann, Deerwood.

Walleye:

  • 1st – 17.5” Timmy Johnson, East Gull Lake
  • 2nd – 11” Anthony Maule, Motley
  • 3rd – 10.75” Jeremy Kidd, Big Lake

Crappie:

  • 1st – 13” Levi Jillson, Brainerd
  • 2nd – 12” Logan LeClair, Eagan
  • 3rd – 12” Marvin Holmvig, Aitkin

Large Mouth Bass:

  • 1st – 18” Troy Holcomb, Deerwood
  • 2nd – 17” Tony Hochmayr, Lakeshore
  • 3rd – 15.5” Joshua Towle, St. Cloud

For full results of the contest, click here.

