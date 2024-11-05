Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Names CRMC 2024 Business of the Year

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby as the 2024 Business of the year.

This honor celebrates the medical facility’s ongoing devotion to providing exceptional healthcare to the Cuyuna Range and making a significant impact on the community’s well-being.

CRMC says their commitment to quality care, which is supported through the CRMC Foundation, has been vital in raising funds to directly help patients in need, advancing medical innovation, and expanding access to critical health resources.

CRMC’s mission is to deliver exceptional care and compassion by dedicating themselves to one’s well-being every day.