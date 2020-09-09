Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber, League of Women Voters to Host Election Forum and Debate

Lakeland News — Sep. 8 2020

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters are set to host both a public election forum and candidate debate next week.

The first event, which will feature Crow Wing County Commissioner candidates, will take place on Tuesday, September 15th from 5 to 7 PM at Hallett Community Center Arena in Crosby. The Crosby Mayor and City Council general election candidates will meet for a public forum the next night at the same time and venue.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will take place at both events.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

