Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Ice Fishing Contest to be Held on Feb. 6

Chris BurnsJan. 14 2021

The 17th annual Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Ice Fishing Contest will be held Saturday, February 6th, from 12 PM to 3 PM.

This contest is being held on any public lake in Minnesota. After you catch a fish, you enter it into the contest to win cash, gift cards to Cuyuna Lakes’ bars and restaurants, prize packages, and more. There will be more than $4,000 worth of prizes awarded.

To register for the competition, contestants must use the FishDonkey app or register at the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Office on West Main Street in Crosby. The link to FishDonkey’s website is https://tourney.fishdonkey.com/#/tournament-info/5565/details.

There are four fish species eligible for participants to catch: walleye, northern pike, bass, and crappie. Each participant is encouraged to submit their largest fish of each species. After the tournament concludes at 3:15 PM, 45 eligible fish will be selected at random to win a prize on February 6th.

The size of your fish will not give you a better chance of winning, but the three longest fishes of each species will net the participant a 2021 Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest Winner’s Plaque and a 2022 Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Contest ticket.

From now until February 5th, people may also purchase Cuyuna Lakes Ice Fishing Raffle tickets. These tickets will run participants ten dollars, and can be bought around the Cuyuna Lakes area. Places to purchase raffle tickets include’ Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Office, CI Courier, Crosby Ace Hardware, Oars-N-Mine, Cuyuna County Auto, Emily Meats, Mixed Company, Crosby Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, and Deerwood Bank.

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber reminds contestants that purchasing a raffle ticket does NOT make you eligible for the Fishing Contest. Those tickets must be bought separately.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

MN DNR Finding Too Many Similar Incidents Resulting in Tickets

First Responders, Emergency Workers Remembering Paramedic Who Died on the Job

Brainerd Area Restaurant, Bar, and Brewery Owners Respond to Reopening

Cuisine Cash “Cashes in” More Than $170,000 to Help Local Restaurants

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.