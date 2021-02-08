Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Ice Fishing Contest Final Results
There were 86 contestants registered with 57 fish submitted using the FishDonkey app on Saturday during the 17th annual Ice Fishing Contest according to a press release.
“This year’s contest was a huge success,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten. “Since the contest was held virtually, anglers were able to participate
from the safety and comfort of their ice fishing houses, even in sub-zero temperatures. We look forward to hosting the traditional on-ice event in 2022 on Serpent Lake in Crosby.”
According to the release, the fish prize winners:
Northern Pike:
1st – 29” Levi Jillson, Brainerd
2nd – 26.25” Kevin Gohman, Brainerd
3rd – 24.25” Keith Neumann, Deerwood.
Walleye:
1st – 17.5” Timmy Johnson, East Gull Lake
2nd – 11” Anthony Maule, Motley
3rd – 10.75” Jeremy Kidd, Big Lake.
Crappie:
1st – 13” Levi Jillson, Brainerd
2 nd – 12” Logan LeClair, Eagan
3rd – 12” Marvin Holmvig, Aitkin.
Large Mouth Bass:
1st – 18” Troy Holcomb, Deerwood
2nd – 17” Tony Hochmayr, Lakeshore
3rd – 15.5” Joshua Towle, St. Cloud.
For full results of the contest, click here.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.