Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Hosts Music In The Park

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber hosted their summer Music in the Park event Thursday evening at Crosby Memorial Park. Bands Shake ‘Em Dirty and Lolah played at the free event overlooking Serpent Lake.

Crosby Memorial Park was busy Thursday night as people of all ages gathered for the bi-monthly event, Music in the Park.

“The event kind of started in hopes to build tradition and memories for family and friends while enjoying the talents of local musicians,” said Jessica Holmvig, Executive Director at Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

The event was hosted by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber and was free for all to attend.

“We have a lot of local musicians that come,” Holmvig added, “some of them providing music free of charge for us because this is a free community event that we put on so we rely on donations from sponsors and municipalities to be able to continue to bring Music in the Park here to our community.”

The event featured music, food, games, kids activities, and much more, all while overlooking the beautiful Serpent Lake.

The night started out with a performance by Shake ‘Em Dirty, a band from Central Minnesota that plays rock ‘n’ roll with punk rock influences.

“I just like that people can come from, who might not even listen to rock music and they might listen to hip hop or country, and they could just be wandering past and go, “oh what’s that,” and come and then maybe be introduced to our band or even Music in the Park in general and realize that that’s a thing they can keep coming to,” said Jeff Mozey, Shake ‘Em Dirty band member.

Music in the Park has been going on for twelve years in Crosby. Tonight’s event was sponsored by the Cuyuna Range Lions Club who provided fun and games for kids.

“They bring the community together and they give us kind of a sense of cohesiveness,” explained Laura Martin, Publicity Chair and Chaplin at the Cuyuna Range Lions Club. “That we’re all here at the park enjoying a beautiful day thankfully, after the storm last night, and get to share something as a group.”

The event takes place starting in June and goes through the end of August and is held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

“I love to watch people when they’re having fun and enjoying themselves and there are just special little moments that you’ll see throughout an evening like this,” Martin added. “It makes it a blast to be involved in.”

The next Music in the Park event will be held on Thursday, July 26. For more information, visit cuyunalakes.com.