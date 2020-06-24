Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Announces Power Boat Races Will Be Rescheduled For Next Year.

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 24 2020

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Power Boat Races will be rescheduled for 2021.

The Power Boat Races were originally scheduled for July 25-26th, on Serpent Lake in Crosby. The Chamber requested a Special Event Permit which was not approved by the Crosby City Council during its meeting on Monday, June 22nd.

The governor’s Executive Order allows for crowds of up to 250, and the Power Boat Races typically draw crowds of 1,500 over the two-day event.

In order to ensure the safety of the residents and visitors of the Cuyuna Lakes community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber made the difficult decision to hold the event at Memorial Park next year.

The “Because of Brandon” fundraiser which is usually held at Crosby Memorial Park during the same weekend, was also cancelled in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.

