Cuyuna Crusher Mountain Biking Race Returns to Crosby

The 9th stop on the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series, the Cuyuna Crusher race returned to the Crosby area this weekend. With mountain biking seen as having rejuvenated the area since the end of mining, the community was out to rally for the racers – and the event.

“Mountain biking has revitalized this area to a whole new level,” said Jason Czeskleba, an announcer for the race. “When it comes down to people and experiences and just what this place has to offer now, you see it just flourishing and expanding to places that I don’t think people thought it would be to again from the mining days, and it’s such a beautiful thing to see and be a part of.”

“I would say it’s saved the area in a lot of ways,” said Women’s Elite racer Leah Hiller. “It’s based in tourism, it’s transformed just the area into a mountain biking mecca.”

570 racers competed in an event that was marketed towards everyone.

