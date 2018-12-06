Lakeland PBS
Cuyuna Christmas Celebration Held In Crosby

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 5 2018
A community-wide Christmas celebration was held tonight in Crosby that featured everything from sleigh rides and ice skating to real reindeer.

The event that used to be called Christmas in the Park was held at Heartwood Senior Living Center tonight and brought out over a thousand people. The event was free and offered a variety of activities, crafts, caroling, and entertainment. The Crosby-Ironton Chamber Singers, Lifespring Church Bell Choir, Just For Kix, and the Cuyuna Community Band performed on the main stage.

“I think it goes back to we have an incredible privilege when people put their trust in us to take care of not only themselves but their loved ones and it’s just a nice way for us to give back to the community and thank them for letting us provide that to them,” said Kyle Bauer, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center CEO.

The event was sponsored by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber, and the City of Crosby.

