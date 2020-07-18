Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Area Connections to Host “Coping During COVID” Virtual Event

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 17 2020

Cuyuna Area Connections will be hosting a virtual event on Wednesday, July 22nd from noon to 1 PM to help those struggling with mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Psychologist Kristin Furan will be sharing 10 healthy coping tips to deal with stress during the pandemic. The event is free to anyone in the community dealing with stress, anxiety, and deepened social isolation.

To learn more about the Coping During COVID event, visit crowwing.us.

