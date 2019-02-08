Customers Urged To Clear Meters, Appliance Vents Following Heavy Snowfall
Minnesota Energy Resources is encouraging customers to keep their homes safe by checking and clearing any snow or ice from natural gas meters and appliance vents.
According to the National Weather Service, much of Minnesota received six or more inches of snow since Tuesday morning.
An accumulation of snow and/or ice has the potential to damage a natural gas meter’s piping or trap carbon monoxide indoors by blocking natural gas appliance vents. Large icicles also can cause damage to this equipment.
When clearing away snow and ice, customers are reminded to use a broom or their hands. Kicking or hitting a meter or vent, as well as using a shovel, could damage the equipment. Additionally, keeping natural gas meters clear allows utility workers to easily access or service them throughout the winter.
