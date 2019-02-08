Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Customers Urged To Clear Meters, Appliance Vents Following Heavy Snowfall

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

Minnesota Energy Resources is encouraging customers to keep their homes safe by checking and clearing any snow or ice from natural gas meters and appliance vents.

According to the National Weather Service, much of Minnesota received six or more inches of snow since Tuesday morning.

An accumulation of snow and/or ice has the potential to damage a natural gas meter’s piping or trap carbon monoxide indoors by blocking natural gas appliance vents. Large icicles also can cause damage to this equipment.

When clearing away snow and ice, customers are reminded to use a broom or their hands. Kicking or hitting a meter or vent, as well as using a shovel, could damage the equipment. Additionally, keeping natural gas meters clear allows utility workers to easily access or service them throughout the winter.

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Snow Causes Greenhouse To Collapse At Erickson’s In Brainerd

Winter Storm Brings Warnings And Advisories

Minnesota Police Responds To Hundreds Of Car Crashes Due To Heavy Snow

Lakes Area Warned Of Fire Danger By National Weather Service

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

V Mello said

Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Latest Story

It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Shot As Influenza Season Ramps Up

The influenza season in Minnesota has been mild so far, but numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show that confirmed cases are
Posted on Feb. 8 2019

Latest Stories

It's Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Shot As Influenza Season Ramps Up

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

Open House Promotes The Crow Wing SWCD Tree And Plant Sale

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Back In Action Against Ferris State

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Heading to #9 Ohio State

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Eyes Consistency In Upcoming Games

Posted on Feb. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.