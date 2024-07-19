Jul 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Cushing Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
A Cushing man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, July 17th around 3:07 p.m., their office received a report of a one-vehicle accident in Parker Township, about three miles west of Randall. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Bryan Wahl was traveling west on 230th Street near Bison Road when his vehicle went off the roadway and hit a road approach.
Despite immediate lifesaving measures, efforts to save Wahl were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is still under investigation.