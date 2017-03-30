Current And Former BSU Women’s Hockey Players Say “No” To Team USA

When members of the women’s national team began boycotting the World Championships, that’s when USA Hockey began searching for replacement players, such as BSU’S Alexis Joyce, Emily Bergland, and freshman recruits Mak Langei and Clair DeGeorge.

The boycott came to light because of stalled negotiations with USA Hockey over fair compensation, support and marketing, especially compared to the U.S. men’s national team. Something former Beaver Stephanie Anderson, a member of Team USA’s player pool, has been close to since the beginning.

With the click of one button, Joyce, Bergland, and Langei sent out this tweet, all saying they would not participate in this year’s World Championships. But that doesn’t mean the decision to say no came easy.

According to a report from the USCHO, they were among 37 players refusing to play for USA Hockey. Their voices were heard loud and clear, and last night a new deal was agreed upon. Which they all say is a giant step in the right direction for women’s hockey.

And even though they won’t be competing in this year’s World Championships, this opportunity has given them more motivation for next time.