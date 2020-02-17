Lakeland PBS

Curling Minnesota: Bemidji

February 24 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS video app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore the history and tradition of this unique sport in northern Minnesota and the impact it has had on the Bemidji area. Through interviews with local curling enthusiasts, from past Olympic competitors to families who have embraced the sport as a valued tradition throughout generations, we’ll gain insight into why Bemidji has been referred to as the “Curling Capital of the United States”.

 

Lakeland Currents: Initiators Fellowship Program

We're learning about the Initiators Fellowship Program through the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls. The Initiators Fellowship is a two-year
