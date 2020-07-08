Lakeland PBS

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases in MN Total Almost 40,000

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today, bringing the states cumulative total to almost 40,000.

We are now seeing a rapid increase in cases in the Bemidji area, but the state’s report only shows one new case for yesterday’s data. Crow Wing County and Itasca County also have one new reported case each.

There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths, none of which are in the Lakeland viewing area. Out of the eight deaths, five are from long-term care or assisted living facilities. The death toll now sits at 1,485.

There are 265 patients needing hospitalization and 122 hospitalized in ICU.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

What Will School Look Like For K-12 Students in the Fall?

Jack Pine Brewery Enforces Safety Measures to Prevent Another Statewide Closure

Beltrami County 4-H Summer Showcase To Be Hosted Virtually

BSU Releases Statement About Positive COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Latest Stories

What Will School Look Like For K-12 Students in the Fall?

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Jack Pine Brewery Enforces Safety Measures to Prevent Another Statewide Closure

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Minnesota Driver's Manual Updated After Anniversary Of Philando Castile's Death

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Beltrami County 4-H Summer Showcase To Be Hosted Virtually

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - White Bean Salad with Parsley and Tarragon

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.