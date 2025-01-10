Culverts Being Cleared Ahead of Highway 200 Road Work Near Itasca State Park

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin clearing trees and vegetation near four culverts within the state right-of-way of Highway 200 near Itasca State Park beginning January 22nd.

A release from MnDOT says motorists may encounter slow-moving equipment and potential shoulder and lane closures where crews are working. The work is expected to be complete in four days. Motorists should slow down and use caution on Highway 200 during these maintenance operations.

The right-of-way work is in preparation for this year’s road construction project on Highway 200 from Clearwater County Road 2 to Highway 71 beginning in July 2025. The project includes resurfacing, culvert replacements, and upgrades, as well as guardrail replacement.