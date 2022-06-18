Culver’s in Baxter Hosts Annual Dairy Days Event
Culver’s of Baxter hosted their annual Dairy Days on Thursday in conjunction with the Brainerd FFA, B&C Dairy Farms, and the Crow Wing County Dairy Association.
With events like cow milking and a frozen custard eating contest, the event is meant to show the impact the dairy industry has to businesses and the area as a whole.
Culver’s also donated 10% of its sales to the Brainerd FFA and local agriculture to help send kids to state and national conventions.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.