Culver’s in Baxter Hosts Annual Dairy Days Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Culver’s of Baxter hosted their annual Dairy Days on Thursday in conjunction with the Brainerd FFA, B&C Dairy Farms, and the Crow Wing County Dairy Association.

With events like cow milking and a frozen custard eating contest, the event is meant to show the impact the dairy industry has to businesses and the area as a whole.

Culver’s also donated 10% of its sales to the Brainerd FFA and local agriculture to help send kids to state and national conventions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today