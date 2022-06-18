Lakeland PBS

Culver’s in Baxter Hosts Annual Dairy Days Event

Hanky HazeltonJun. 17 2022

Culver’s of Baxter hosted their annual Dairy Days on Thursday in conjunction with the Brainerd FFA, B&C Dairy Farms, and the Crow Wing County Dairy Association.

With events like cow milking and a frozen custard eating contest, the event is meant to show the impact the dairy industry has to businesses and the area as a whole.

Culver’s also donated 10% of its sales to the Brainerd FFA and local agriculture to help send kids to state and national conventions.

By — Hanky Hazelton

