By: Xzayver Curry

Cultural Thursday at Central Lakes College Highlights Argentina Through Professor’s Presentation

Brainerd, MN — Central Lakes College continues its annual Cultural Thursday series, an eight-week program bringing diverse performances, presentations, and cultural discussions to its Brainerd campus. The most recent event featured sociology professor Gary Payne and his presentation, “Argentina—A Paradise Lost and Found.”

Held at the John Chalberg Theatre, the presentation explored Argentina’s complex economic and political challenges while also highlighting the country’s rich landscapes, culture, and people. Payne aimed to give attendees a more nuanced understanding of the nation beyond headlines and stereotypes.

Payne emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and global awareness during his talk, encouraging both students and community members to engage with perspectives beyond their own. “We Earthlings aren’t doing well with each other right now,” Payne said. “If we don’t gain understanding, we risk replacing connection with conflict. The best thing we can do is learn about other cultures—what they are really like, and what we can share with one another.”

The Cultural Thursday series is designed to foster dialogue and broaden cultural awareness across campus and the surrounding community. Events often include guest speakers, artistic performances, and educational showcases.

While the next Cultural Thursday event has not yet been announced, CLC will continue its spring programming with a stage adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath, opening Thursday, April 30, at the Chalberg Theatre. The production offers another opportunity for students and residents to engage with classic storytelling through live performance.

For more information about upcoming events, community members are encouraged to check Central Lakes College’s official website or campus announcements.