Cuisine Cash Helping Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Earn Money

Chris BurnsNov. 30 2020

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce has raised $360,000 for local restaurants in the last five days. It started a local gift certificate program to help businesses weather the pandemic in the Brainerd Lakes area.

Cuisine Cash is a program where people can buy $25 gift certificates for only $20. All of the proceeds go directly to restaurants that are shutdown because of COVID-19.

