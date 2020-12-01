Cuisine Cash Helping Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Earn Money
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce has raised $360,000 for local restaurants in the last five days. It started a local gift certificate program to help businesses weather the pandemic in the Brainerd Lakes area.
Cuisine Cash is a program where people can buy $25 gift certificates for only $20. All of the proceeds go directly to restaurants that are shutdown because of COVID-19.
