Mar 19, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

CTC’s Jill Casper, Lakes Area Grit & Grace Named 2026 ATHENA Award Winners

CTC Marketing & Community Engagement Director Jill Casper has been named the recipient of the 2026 ATHENA Individual Leadership Award.

Hosted through the Brainerd Lakes Chamber Of Commerce, the award is the result of a women-led initiative to recognize and celebrate the women who strengthen the Brainerd Lakes region.

Casper is also involved in the Bridges Career Academies Workplace Connection, the Women’s Leadership Fund, The Brainerd Women’s Fund, as well as many more boards and organizations.

Casper is being recognized for her authentic leadership, deep community involvement, and unwavering commitment to empowering others.

“I really feel very strongly leadership and leadership can happen at any level,” CTC Marketing & Community Engagement Director Jill Casper said. “I particularly been involved with organizations that work with women and lifting women up. I thin if we can do that a little bit more, our community is a much better place.”

‘Lakes Area Grit and Grace’ has also received the 2026 ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award.

Both Capser and Grit and Grace will be honored on May 4th at 10:30 a.m. at Madden’s On Gull Lake.

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