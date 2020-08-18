Cass County Sheriff Calls For No Or Slow Wake On Cass County Waters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported today that the Cass County Sheriff Office is suggesting no or slow wake on Cass County lakes, rivers and waterways due to unusually high-water levels.

According to Sheriff Burch, several areas in Cass County have received several inches of rainfall creating high water issues on area waterways this summer.

The Sheriff is now asking that boaters exercise restraint, good judgment and common sense while operating on area lakes, especially those experiencing high water. Boat operators should reduce their speed while traveling in these sensitive areas.

For more information, you can visit the Cass County Sheriff’s office here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today