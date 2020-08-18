Lakeland PBS

Cass County Sheriff Calls For No Or Slow Wake On Cass County Waters

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 18 2020

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported today that the Cass County Sheriff Office is suggesting no or slow wake on Cass County lakes, rivers and waterways due to unusually high-water levels.

According to Sheriff Burch, several areas in Cass County have received several inches of rainfall creating high water issues on area waterways this summer.

The Sheriff is now asking that boaters exercise restraint, good judgment and common sense while operating on area lakes, especially those experiencing high water. Boat operators should reduce their speed while traveling in these sensitive areas.

For more information, you can visit the Cass County Sheriff’s office here.

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

738 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

697 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

MN Sees First Day with Double-Digit COVID-19 Deaths Since Early July

332 New COVID-19 Cases, Six New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Latest Stories

Woman Drowns After Rescuing Children In Clear Water County

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Ruttger's 35th Annual Oktoberfest Canceled Due To COVID-19

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Selects New Executive Director

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.