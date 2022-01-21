Crowing County Highway Maintenance Activities For The Week Of January 24th
On 13th Street in Brainerd County maintenance will perform tree limbing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday tree limbing will be on Mill Avenue, Brainerd. Be mindful that County maintenance crews will also be removing snow from various guardrails and intersections throughout the week.
Maintenance crews may be working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously, creating the need to close one or more lanes of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas. Please drive alert, slow down and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving in work zones. All maintenance work is subject to delay or change
