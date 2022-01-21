Crowing County Highway Maintenance Activities For The Week Of January 24th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On 13th Street in Brainerd County maintenance will perform tree limbing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday tree limbing will be on Mill Avenue, Brainerd. Be mindful that County maintenance crews will also be removing snow from various guardrails and intersections throughout the week.

Maintenance crews may be working in the drive lane and on the shoulders simultaneously, creating the need to close one or more lanes of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic flow through these work areas. Please drive alert, slow down and be prepared for unexpected circumstances while driving in work zones. All maintenance work is subject to delay or change

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today