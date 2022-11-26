Lakeland PBS

Crowds Return for Aitkin’s 31st Annual Fish House Parade

Hanky HazeltonNov. 25 2022

The city of Aitkin shut down their streets on Black Friday to hold their 31st annual Aitkin Fish House Parade. With a full crowd watching, the most excited were the kids in attendance.

The Fish House Parade in Aitkin is what officially starts their holiday season. Although the parade is a huge part of the day, they have many vendors participating and events for all ages, including crafts and bake sales, kettle corn, and pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

As for the rules of what can and can’t be allowed in entering a fish house float, there really aren’t any. Those putting in a little extra work to stand out above the rest will be recognized and go home with a well-earned trophy.

Since Aitkin started this tradition in 1991, they not only hope residents enjoy themselves, but that guests take away one other thing.

“I want people to feel like they’ve been welcomed, that they have felt like a part of our community for the day, and that they’re excited to come back next year,” said Taylor Erickson, Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Winners for this year’s Fish House Parade were Aitkin All Starz and Dena’s Dance Company for the Coolest Kids in Town award, Aitkin Pet & Farm Supply for Fantastic Fish House, and ASAP Towing for Rocked the Float.

By — Hanky Hazelton

