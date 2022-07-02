Lakeland PBS

Crowds Return for a Weekend of Fun at 78th Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival

Mary BalstadJul. 1 2022

The Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival began Thursday night, and once again crowds have returned to enjoy the 4th of July festivities.

With 78 years of family fun brought to the Bemidji area, both the volunteers who run the event and the community members who attend are finding different ways of enjoying the 4th of July weekend. From the rides at Merriam’s Midway to the songs from the entertainment tent, the Water Carnival is a summer staple for Bemidji and its surrounding communities.

The Water Carnival is just one of the events the Jaycees help bring to Bemidji. Along with the spring Home, Sport and Travel Show and the winter Brrrmidji Plunge, these activities can bring large crowds to the Bemidji area.

Despite some challenges during last year’s carnival like COVID-19 and the intense drought, people continued to show their support. And this year appears to be no different.

The entertainment tent is at the waterfront near the Paul & Babe statues, while Merriam’s Midway is located in the Sanford Center parking lot. Events will be held around Bemidji for the duration of the carnival.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Mary Balstad

