Over 900 people were in attendance for last year’s Crow Wing Viking Festival, but now with the uncertainty that COVID-19 has caused, this year’s festival that was planned for August is now canceled.

This would have been the second year of the festival, and festival coordinator Julie Guth says that the most important thing to worry about is people’s safety.

