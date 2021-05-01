Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing SWCD’s 22nd Tree Pickup Just Around the Corner

Lakeland News — Apr. 30 2021

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District’s 22nd annual tree pickup is just around the corner.

Starting May 6, landowners in the Brainerd Lakes area can start picking up their trees they preordered at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. The Crow Wing SWCD says the trees, bushes, and shrubs they give out are very impactful to our environment. Because of their importance, they have set their eyes on a lofty goal.

All the plants they give away are native to the area. This helps them grow more naturally in the sandy soil that the Brainerd Lakes region has to offer.

