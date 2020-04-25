Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing SWCD Using Curbside Pickup, Drive-Thru For Annual Tree Sale

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 24 2020

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District in Brainerd has plans to continue their annual tree sale during the COVID-19 crisis. Staff members are working to set up drive-thru and curbside pick methods.

Crow Wing SWCD is offering curbside pickup and drive-thru options to safely social distance. Shoppers will also need to purchase their items online this year.

Trees, shrubs, native flower plugs, and seeds will be available, and staff want to remind residents that it is important to plant your items within 2 to 3 days after purchase. 

Preordered items can be picked up on May 7th and 8th between 8 AM to 5 PM at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

