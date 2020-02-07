Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Looks to Give Guidance To Local Farmers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Soil & Water Conservation District held a meeting in Brainerd Thursday to discuss ways to protect our water and land resources.

For many in the Lakeland viewing area, it’s important that we protect our lands, rivers and lakes. The soil and water conservation meeting discussed serious effects on our ecosystems and methods to protect our natural resources.

Some of the measures that can be taken include crop rotation and grassland maintenance that can take a patch of bare land and, within a couple years, turn it into land filled with grass.

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District is currently focusing on watersheds which can have a positive effect on forestry, farming, and water quality.

