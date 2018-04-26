Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 for Community Projects

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District recently handed out $35,000 to fund two community group projects. $20,000 went to the Clearwater Lake Association and their shoreline restoration project. The remaining $15,000 went to the Crow Wing County Fair Grounds for their storm water control project.

Due to a lack of funding in the future, this is the last time this specific grant will be given out. But the Crow Wing Soil & Water District Manager, Melissa Barrick explains how she is excited for one last time to put locally paid tax dollars back into the county through these local projects.