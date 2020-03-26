Crow Wing County Services Will Continue During “Stay at Home” Executive Order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All Crow Wing County services will be available for residents during the two week “Stay at Home” executive order by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The two week “Stay at Home” order starts on Friday, March 27th at midnight until Friday, April 10th at 5:00 pm. The order directs Minnesotans to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Residents who are considered essential workers will continue to work during the order.

Essential workers include health care and public health providers, law enforcement, public safety and first responders, childcare workers and food and agriculture. Other essential workers include providers of home care and human services workers, mental health and substance abuse therapy or who are otherwise caring for a client. As well as workers providing or supporting home-based care for adults, seniors and children. County employees are also exempt from the order, therefor Crow Wing County staff will continue working and serving residents.

“Employees remain committed to keep public safety and the health of residents as top priorities.” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle. “Although County buildings are not open for walk in traffic, staff remain ready to provide services online and by phone. Services include those of public safety including, law enforcement, snow plow drivers, correctional officers, probation officers and social workers.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the spread of COVID-19 has slowed down by 50% due to closing schools, halting dine in service at bars and restaurants and encouraging social distancing. Under the order, Minnesota joins other states including Wisconsin, California, Ohio and Illinois to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order is asking the public to remain at home unless they have essential reasons like going to the doctor, getting groceries or medication.

“We are taking the order of our Governor very seriously and listening to our leaders. Many of our employees are continuing to work but doing so remotely. As a result, most employees are already sheltered in place. I also want to assure our residents that our dispatchers will continue to take 911 calls; our deputies will still respond to emergencies. Our jail staff will continue to work in our jail. Our probation agents will continue to check on clients. Our social workers will continue to help families and check on our older population. If we get more snow, our plows will be out. County staff are committed to serving the public every day and under these circumstances it isn’t any different. We shouldn’t focus on fear. We should focus on being there for each other, even from a distance. We are in this together and we will take care of each other,” said Houle.

The Governor’s order also extended the closure of bars and restaurants until May 1st and schools will continue distance learning until May 4th.

If you have a question about services in Crow Wing County call 218-824-1067 or visit www.crowwing.us.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today