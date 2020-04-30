Crow Wing Food Co-op Makes Changes to Provide Safe Shopping

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing Food Co-op in Brainerd has made some changes to provide safety for workers and elderly shoppers. Board members are looking forward to relocating to a much larger location that would allow customers to shop safely.

Due to the pandemic, staff members at the Crow Wing Food Co-op are allowing only 10 shoppers in at a time, and workers are required to wear masks. Reserved early morning shopping is also available to accommodate the elderly.

The food co-op still has plans to relocate to downtown, which will provide a much larger space for shoppers. To become an member and to help support the move into downtown Brainerd, visit crowwingcoop.com.

