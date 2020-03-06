Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Food Co-op Looks Forward To Future Expansion

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 6 2020

The Crow Wing Food Co-op has announced big plans this year to expand the cooperative-owned grocery store to another location. Board members are holding a membership drive throughout March to help support the new project.

After winning the 2019 Destination Downtown contest, Crow Wing Food Co-op board members believed they could finally start working towards expansion. The co-op looks to raise anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000 to support the new location. The location will be in downtown Brainerd where the Hockey House is currently located. It will include a mini café and smoothie bar, a walk-in freezer, and a long-desired deli.

Anyone in the community who would like to support the expansion project can visit the Crow Wing Food Co-op in Brainerd to become a lifetime member.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

