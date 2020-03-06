Crow Wing Food Co-op Looks Forward To Future Expansion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing Food Co-op has announced big plans this year to expand the cooperative-owned grocery store to another location. Board members are holding a membership drive throughout March to help support the new project.

After winning the 2019 Destination Downtown contest, Crow Wing Food Co-op board members believed they could finally start working towards expansion. The co-op looks to raise anywhere from $200,000 to $300,000 to support the new location. The location will be in downtown Brainerd where the Hockey House is currently located. It will include a mini café and smoothie bar, a walk-in freezer, and a long-desired deli.

Anyone in the community who would like to support the expansion project can visit the Crow Wing Food Co-op in Brainerd to become a lifetime member.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today